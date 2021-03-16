Metronome (MET) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004577 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $29.20 million and $67,308.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,866,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,532,234 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.