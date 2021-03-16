MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,311. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.