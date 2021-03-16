MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 4%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

