Michael A. Smith Sells 11,213 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PETQ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 205,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,801. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.