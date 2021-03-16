Michael C. Dennison Sells 4,264 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,482. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.