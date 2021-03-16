Michael Polelle Sells 654 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 727,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

