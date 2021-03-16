Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

