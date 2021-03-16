Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.71. 27,853,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,246,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.