Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 168,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $933,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

