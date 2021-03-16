Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257,012 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $777,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.17. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

