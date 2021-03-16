Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Millendo Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
