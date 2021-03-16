Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.06

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 73003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

