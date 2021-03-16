MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $208.86 million and approximately $704,460.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $19.49 or 0.00034527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.00392664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.71 or 0.05036923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,714,666 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.