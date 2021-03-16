Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,890 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.17.

Minds + Machines Group Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

