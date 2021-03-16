Minereum (MNE) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $70,068.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00649874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,659,306 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

