Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,252.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $4,252.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.94 or 0.00456180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00061614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00111639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,822,027,592 coins and its circulating supply is 3,616,818,025 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.