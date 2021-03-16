Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $243,587.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $17.00 or 0.00030182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00575651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,112,177 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

