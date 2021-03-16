Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $24.60 or 0.00043595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $89,073.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 921,780 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

