Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $44.27 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $66,143.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $44.27 or 0.00078494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 409,118 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

