Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mission Produce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

AVO stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

