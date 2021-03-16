Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Up 3.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

