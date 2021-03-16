Mixin Achieves Market Cap of $476.45 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 212.3% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $476.45 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $889.47 or 0.01587899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,663 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

