MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.15

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.15 ($8.41) and last traded at €7.15 ($8.41), with a volume of 52352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.15 ($8.41).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 323.17 and a quick ratio of 321.29. The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

