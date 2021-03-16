Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 681,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

