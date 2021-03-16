Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.
- On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 681,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $189.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.