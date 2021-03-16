Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE MC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 11,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

