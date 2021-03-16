Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $343.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

