Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 10,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 318,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

