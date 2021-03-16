Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

