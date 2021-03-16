MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,716. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $517.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

