Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $268.33

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.33 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 280.20 ($3.66), with a volume of 1,055,932 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

