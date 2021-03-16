MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $409.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average of $304.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

