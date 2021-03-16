Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 32,543 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. 216,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.