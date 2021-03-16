Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,470 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.65. 77,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,582. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

