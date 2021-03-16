Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 86,615 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,002.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,615 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 366,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,489. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

