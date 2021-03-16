Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 113,672 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 132,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 327,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

