Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $399.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,627. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

