Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 6,839 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.92. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,384. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

