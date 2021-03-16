Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. 70,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

