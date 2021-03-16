Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

CHTR stock traded up $15.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $640.20. 21,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

