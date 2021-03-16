Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $56.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.94. 156,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,685. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $398.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

