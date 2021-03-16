Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,197 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

