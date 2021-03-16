Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

