Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $219.10. 94,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,217. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

