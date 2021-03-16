Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,497 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

