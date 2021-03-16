Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.66. 84,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

