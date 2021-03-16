Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $11.05 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 217,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,019 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.