Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 770,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,824. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.