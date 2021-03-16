Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,238 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ossiam raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,007,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $730.41. 4,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $752.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

