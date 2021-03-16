Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,473 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 181,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.