Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,757 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 453,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,294,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

